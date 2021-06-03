Sourav Ganguly Reveals Major Factor In Making His Yearly Schedule Before Covid-19

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket in many ways. While the southpaw's exploits as the team's captain remain unparalleled, he has continued to strive for the betterment of the game as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Several years after his retirement, Ganguly remains to be one of the business sporting personalities of the country, owing to his role as an administrator along with other multiple assignments. While appearing in a talk show in 2018, Dada had given fans a glimpse of how he manages his yearly schedule.

Sourav Ganguly throws light on his yearly schedule

Many fans see the renowned batsman as one of the most illustrious names in Indian cricket. Even after retiring from the highest level, the left-hander's popularity among the masses has grown tremendously. This makes the ex-skipper a lucrative option for brands as well. Moreover, over the years, he also has had various stints as a television host, in addition to his appearances on various television channels as a cricket expert.

Sourav Ganguly spoke about the same in his conversation with host Gaurav Kapur when he appeared on Oaktree Sports' popular talk show 'Breakfast with Champions'. The particular episode was shot in a cafe in London, and the cricketer-turned-administrator pointed out how he relishes spending time in this part of the world. Ganguly opined that it is essential for an individual to unwind from the usual day-to-day hustles. He revealed that while charting his schedule for the calendar year, he makes sure to accommodate some time for a trip to London.

Sourav Ganguly health update

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the BCCI President and cricket legend spoke extensively about his health, ongoing tenure at the helm of the BCCI, his attachment to Cricket, potential future, views on politics, and a lot more. However, what is likely to have interested the multitudes of the player's fans is the latest Sourav Ganguly Health update, following his hospitalisation on Jan 2 and subsequent procedures that he underwent. He assured fans that he still is the same in terms of his body and health like he was before the medical treatment. Furthermore, Ganguly also pointed out that he works out regularly.

Sourav Ganguly house information

The champion cricketer resides in a stunning mansion in his hometown of Kolkata. The palatial house is located on Biren Roy Road in Behala, Kolkata. The Sourav Ganguly house, along with all the luxurious amenities also has sprawling lawns where the cricketer is often spotted taking his walks. He lives in the property along with his joint family. Moreover, he also has a separate corner where he has kept all his trophies, medals and memorabilia from his playing days.

