Sourav Ganguly Reveals Reason Behind Making Steve Waugh, Nasser Hussain Wait At The Toss

Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain had recently revealed how he hated playing against current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly during their playing days. Nasser Hussain had said that the reason behind that was because Sourav Ganguly used to make him wait at the toss every single time, which used to get the player annoyed. Hussain, who is a successful broadcaster today, echoed former Sri Lankan captain, Kumar Sangakkara's statement in the past that Sourav Ganguly was the master of 'gamesmanship'. Responding to the comments, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has now revealed the reason behind his toss antics during his playing days.

Sourav Ganguly responds on the Nasser Hussain toss allegations

Speaking to Indian cricketer Mayank Agrawal on the ‘Dada Opens With Mayank’ show online, the BCCI President has shared his side of the story on the recent comments made by Nasser Hussain. During the show, Sourav Ganguly told Agrawal about how him coming late for the toss started out as an accident. Sourav Ganguly said that during the first Test match of the 2002 series against England at home, he had actually left his blazer in the dressing room.

Sourav Ganguly went on to reveal how he got nervous during that first match, as England were a top side at that time and it was his first big series as captain of the Indian team. The BCCI President then went on to reveal how he then purposely started to go late for the toss after seeing the opposition’s reaction to it. Sourav Ganguly revealed that he soon realized how him going to the toss late affected the opposition team and the way they went about their jobs.

#HappyBirthdayDada#DadaOpensWithMayank



The most awaited episode is out. DO NOT MISS this special segment where @mayankcricket gets @SGanguly99 to reveal some of the most fascinating behind the scenes stories.



🎬🎥 https://t.co/RDNhQoP6pA pic.twitter.com/7vk0NTREmV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2020

Sourav Ganguly also talked about his strategy against Steve Waugh

Sourav Ganguly also said he had done the same against the Australian side led by Steve Waugh after he saw him getting annoyed at Ganguly as well. Steve Waugh in the past has spoken about the toss situation several times, saying that it wasn't right for an opposition captain to walk out for the toss during the 2001 series. The BCCI President, during the show, went on to reveal how him going out late for the toss made players like Steve Waugh grumpy and it worked for the Indian team as it helped them win the series 2-1. While concluding, Sourav Ganguly said that the whole toss situation was done in good humour, as he has tremendous respect for his friend Steve Waugh.

This is not the first time Sourav Ganguly has been singled out for his lack of punctuality. In the past, current Indian coach Ravi Shastri had narrated an incident about the BCCI President on the talk show Breakfast with Champions. Ravi Shastri had shared an incident from the 2007 series against Bangladesh when he was the stopgap manager of the Indian team. He revealed how he had ordered the team bus to leave even if it was Sourav Ganguly, who did not arrive on time, ensuring that from then on, he was in the bus 10 minutes before 9 AM.

Image Courtesy: PTI,AP