Sourav Ganguly Reveals Virender Sehwag Hilariously Taught Him THIS Leadership Lesson

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently recalled a moment from India’s historic triumph from the 2002 Natwest Trophy final. The then Indian captain opened alongside Virender Sehwag as the ‘Men in Blue’ looked to chase down England’s massive 325-run total. India eventually won the match by two wickets, courtesy of Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh, before the openers provided the side a rollicking start at the top of the order.

Sourav Ganguly recalls Virender Sehwag’s lesson

Sourav Ganguly recently appeared on ‘Extra Class with Sourav Ganguly’ in the official YouTube channel of ClassPlus. During his appearance, he said that he credited his former Indian teammate Virender Sehwag for teaching him a valuable lesson in man-management during the 2002 Natwest Final. As per Ganguly, he asked Sehwag to bat cautiously in the final after they had put on an 82-run stand from their first 12 overs.

However, the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ still batted in his own manner and struck back-to-back boundaries off the bowling of Ronnie Irani. Ganguly said that at the time, he was really angry with his opening partner. However, he realised later that there is no point stopping him because a “captain needs to adjust himself to a player’s thinking”.

Sourav Ganguly Classplus

Sourav Ganguly was roped in by the Indian edtech startup Classplus as its brand ambassador back in December 2020. The BCCI President also invested in the digital platform in addition to his role as the brand ambassador of Classplus. Here is a look at one of the commercials for the startup featuring the former Indian cricketer.

Sourav Ganguly Classplus commercial, watch video

50,000+ educators across India have chosen Classplus as their preferred technology platform to launch their online teaching identity and to grow beyond their local geographies while serving 100 Mn+ students who take tuitions every year#AapkiCoachingAapkiApp#Classplus pic.twitter.com/JbnYqXaKqD — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 14, 2020

How much is Sourav Ganguly net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Sourav Ganguly net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹365 crore. The aforementioned net worth features his earnings for being a former cricket player as well as his past earnings for participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It also includes his endorsement deals with several brands like JSW Cement, Ajanta Shoes, My11 Circle, Tata Tetley, Essilor Lens and Senco Gold. It is worth mentioning that the Sourav Ganguly BCCI president post is an honorary one, and he does not receive any salary for the same.

Disclaimer: The above Sourav Ganguly net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sourav Ganguly net worth information figures.

