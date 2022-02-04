Sourav Ganguly Reveals What Kind Of Test Captain BCCI Is Looking At To Succeed Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been the centre of speculations ever since he assumed the role with the cricket governing body over two years ago. During a recent interview with PTI, Ganguly turned down all speculations surrounding his job while also shedding light on what BCCI is looking for in the successor of Virat Kohli, as the next Test skipper of the national team. Kohli decided to step down from the captaincy role last month, following a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the Test series.

Speaking about the next cricketer to lead India in Tests, Ganguly mentioned that the player should fit into certain parameters of captaincy, while selectors decide which player should take over the role. “Obviously, there are certain parameters of leadership and whoever fits the bill will be the next Indian Test captain. I believe selectors will have a name in mind and they will discuss it with office-bearers, President and Secretary, and it will be announced in due course of time,” said Ganguly.

Who will be India's next Test captain?

With the Test skipper's role vacant, BCCI may announce Kohli's successor next month. While the limited-overs India skipper Rohit Sharma is most likely to take up the captaincy role in Test cricket as well, few cricket enthusiasts have expressed their feelings by suggesting India should go for a young captain. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer are some of the Indian players who have the experience of leading teams in the IPL, and looking at the future any of these players can be the flag-bearer of Indian Test cricket in the future.

Sourav Ganguly's strong stance against the speculations and rumours

Meanwhile, Ganguly also turned down the rumours and allegations about influencing the selection committee and putting pressure on the selectors. The legendary skipper had a firm stance about not adding anything about the speculations and rumours while saying he only does the job a BCCI president should be knowing. He also reminded people of his celebrated cricket career as a player by saying that he has played over 424 international matches for India.

(With inputs from PTI)

