Sourav Ganguly Roasted On Twitter After Elderly Women Use Brushes To Prepare Rajkot Pitch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced a lot of flak earlier this month when the Guwahati T20I featuring Sri Lanka had to be called off because of poor management of the ground. Fans had accused the 'richest cricket board in the world' of being miserly and not working hard enough to maintain on-ground standards. On Friday morning, the BCCI came under fire once again as Cricket Australia shared a video of the pitch preparation at Rajkot ahead of the second ODI.

Ind vs Aus: BCCI, Sourav Ganguly face flak for Cricket Australia's video

Pitch prep in Rajkot!



The second #INDvAUS ODI starts 7pm AEDT tonight, live on Foxtel + Kayo Sports. pic.twitter.com/oMupqDlkvO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2020

The video, which was shared by Cricket Australia on Twitter, showed elderly women using brushes to work on the main pitch ahead of the India vs Australia series-deciding clash. A lot of Indian fans felt that the video gave a bad impression about Indian grounds and the BCCI should invest in better equipment for pitch maintenance. Some fans also felt that the elderly women should not be made to do menial tasks and the entire affair gives a poor image to the sport and the country in general.

The comments were on the same tone as earlier this month when scenes emerged of the ground staff trying to dry the Guwahati pitch with a hairdryer and a steam iron.

This can't be good

Absolutely shocking how they are playing with respiratory systems of those ladies

Richest board or the cheapest — Cricket Aficionado 🇦🇺🌏🌏 (@Tafe25) January 17, 2020

There a machine to do that, but I guess they pay Kholi and co too much. — Fearless Foz 🇦🇺 (@Fearless_Foz) January 17, 2020

I can’t believe I’m watching these scenes. When you can pay huge bucks to the players why not pay 1/10th of it to maintain and buy advanced machinery to prepare and guard the pitch. Poor job by the @BCCI. — Raju (@RajuReliable) January 17, 2020

After hair dryers now v r seeing this.Ladies are cleaning the pitch manually.@BCCI can pay crores to crktrs but can't buy proper equipment.If u still want to employ these workers then let em use those new equipment to so the https://t.co/g7pD3j21su's richest board in tatters — Khurram Khan🇺🇸🇨🇦🇵🇰 (@kaykay_1974) January 17, 2020

@SGanguly99 its a shame that you don't buy equipment to maintain the pitches ... yet BCCI is the richest cricketing board — Anirudh kakkar (@staranirudh) January 17, 2020

