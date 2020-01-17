The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sourav Ganguly Roasted On Twitter After Elderly Women Use Brushes To Prepare Rajkot Pitch

Cricket News

Ahead of the second India vs Australia ODI at Rajkot, Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI have been exposed to a lot of criticism for poor maintenance standards.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced a lot of flak earlier this month when the Guwahati T20I featuring Sri Lanka had to be called off because of poor management of the ground. Fans had accused the 'richest cricket board in the world' of being miserly and not working hard enough to maintain on-ground standards. On Friday morning, the BCCI came under fire once again as Cricket Australia shared a video of the pitch preparation at Rajkot ahead of the second ODI.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly hails ATK-Bagan merger as a 'momentus partnership'

Ind vs Aus: BCCI, Sourav Ganguly face flak for Cricket Australia's video

The video, which was shared by Cricket Australia on Twitter, showed elderly women using brushes to work on the main pitch ahead of the India vs Australia series-deciding clash. A lot of Indian fans felt that the video gave a bad impression about Indian grounds and the BCCI should invest in better equipment for pitch maintenance. Some fans also felt that the elderly women should not be made to do menial tasks and the entire affair gives a poor image to the sport and the country in general.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly get Garware Club House associate membership

The comments were on the same tone as earlier this month when scenes emerged of the ground staff trying to dry the Guwahati pitch with a hairdryer and a steam iron.

ALSO READ |  Harbhajan Singh credits Sourav Ganguly for stopping him from going to Canada in 2001

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly expects the remainder of series to be a 'cracker', vows comeback from India

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER WELCOMES DECISION
DELHI HC GIVES TIME TO SENGAR
RAHUL TARGETS NIA
PUNJAB ASSEMBLY PASSES ANTI-CAA RES
CAN DHONI PLAY WORLD T20?
LOVE AAJ KAL TRAILER REVIEW