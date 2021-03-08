Sourav Ganguly Shares Experience Of Helming BCCI; Organising IPL During COVID-19

In a super exclusive interview to Republic Bangla, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami sharing his experience of helming the cricketing body and the challenges that it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am enjoying BCCI. I had to learn administration just like I had to learn to play. BCCI, I enjoy but BCCI has been challenging. During COVID, for the last 6 months, it has been a different world. I remember in February last year, we heard the news of COVID in China, England, America. We used to discuss what is next for India but we did not know that the world would start working so differently," said Sourav Ganguly.

Organising IPL was a massive challenge: Ganguly

Speaking about one of the biggest challenges for the BCCI during his tenure, the veteran cricketer elaborated on the administration's rigorous planning to organize the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the thick of the pandemic. "Organizing IPL during the pandemic was a massive challenge. We had to ultimately take it out of India to the UAE. We were having a meeting, a month before the IPL, such a long tournament, 60 matches in the peak of COVID," he said.

"We were worried if Dhoni, Rohit Sharma get COVID, where does it leave us? But we knew it had to go on, cricket's ecosystem needs to survive. The biggest congratulations should be given to the players. It is very hard to function in a bio-bubble, where they are not allowed to go out, day in and day out. But still our ratings were the highest. There were no cinemas so people would watch cricket. But it was a massive challenge," he said.

Sharing how he was emotionally attached to cricket, Sourav Ganguly remarked that as the President of the BCCI, the entire fraternity was now like his 'baby'. "Everything is a learning experience that helps you to become better. I was also very proud of India in Australia. I have always been closely attached to cricket and now as the President of the Board, it is your baby. It's fascinating and gives you immense satisfaction to lead a bunch of players who are gutsy. I have got another 20 months in BCCI," he said.

