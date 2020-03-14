The Debate
The Debate
Sourav Ganguly's Pics Of State-of-the-art Indoor Cricket Facility At CAB Are Mindblowing

Cricket News

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly shared pictures of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)'s new indoor cricket facility on social media. It was completed on Sat

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly posted a picture of the new indoor cricket facility at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) which involved a state of the art designing and architecture which was completed on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President also shared a few more images of the indoor cricket facility which included the liked of a gymnasium, a lavish swimming pool, an indoor net practice ground with pictures of some of the global sporting icons which also includes the former skipper as well.

Fans amazed after Dada unveils the new indoor cricket facility

The fans were amazed after Dada had unveiled the new state of the art indoor cricket facility. Here are some of the reactions.

BIG: BCCI decides to put domestic matches on hold till further notice due to COVID-19

'IPL will happen': Sourav Ganguly

Speaking to the media after the IPL Governing Council meeting, Sourav Ganguly assured that the Indian Premier League would take place after April 15 and that it will be truncated due to the delayed start. Sourav Ganguly said that the safety of the players was kept in the minds while taking a call and hence all the domestic games have been postponed. Sourav Ganguly insisted that the tournament had been postponed for the moment to April and that the franchise owners had been informed of how the league can function in the future and what steps were taken by the Board. The decisions would be reassessed every week, said Sourav Ganguly adding that the safety of the players was of the utmost importance.



