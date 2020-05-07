Sourav Ganguly Shares A Throwback Training Photograph From His Test Debut In 1996

Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday, May 6 had a throwback moment and shared an old picture from his archives of the day before his Test debut at Lord's in 1996. The former Indian captain and current president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Instagram to share a picture of himself where he can be seen training at the iconic Lord's stadium in England on eve of his debut Test match. "Memories .. training at Lords day before my Test debut in 1996," Ganguly captioned the photo.

The post has garnered more than 1,00,000 likes since upload and continues to make rounds on social media. Netizens have flooded the post with comments, celebrating Dada's contribution to Indian cricket and the sport as a whole. Sourav Ganguly was elected president of BCCI in October 2019, taking charge of the national cricket body from CK Khanna.

Take a look at the post here:

Ganguly's career

Sourav Ganguly has played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India and was captain of the national team from 2000 to 2005. The left-handed batsman scored 7,212 runs in Test at an average of 42.17 in his 12-year long career.

Meanwhile, in ODIs the 'Maharaja' scored 11,363 runs at an average of 41.02, which included 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries. Ganguly also played for English county teams such as Lancashire, Glamorgan, and Northamptonshire from 2000 to 2006.

Sourav Ganguly was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as captain and marquee player. Dada played for the KKR for three years before moving to now-defunct team Pune Warriors India. Ganguly played for Pune Warriors as captain and mentor for two seasons before announcing his retirement in 2012.

In 2019, Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the advisor of the Delhi Capitals, previously known as Delhi Daredevils; and from 2015 to October 2019 he was the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

