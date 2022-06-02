Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly has played down the rumours about him joining politics. The former Team Indian Captain stated that he had no idea about the speculation going around. Back in 2021, the former left-handed batsman, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, had hinted that he may enter politics, stating that this career was 'not bad.' The speculation of Sourav Ganguly joining politics took momentum after the BCCI President had taken to his official Instagram handle to highlight that he is keen on beginning a new journey after 30 years in cricket.

Sourav Ganguly speaks about rumours of him joining politics

In yet another super exclusive interview to Republic TV, Sourav Ganguly has spoken about the speculation regarding him leaving cricket and making a career in politics.

He said, "I had no idea about the speculations going around that I am joining politics. There is nothing new about the rumours although such talks has been going on since 5-6 years. Cricket is a game which will continue and we along with full team are trying to strengthen it more. The game is of players and Indian cricket strength is continuously growing. Our fans are also making it popular".

Earlier, on Wednesday, Sourav Ganguly sent out a tweet commemorating the 30th anniversary of his international debut. In his post, he mentioned that he intends to "start something" that will benefit a vast number of people, sparking rumours about him joining politics. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah while speaking to ANI, said:

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket".

Sourav Ganguly, however later in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, said "I am not resigning from my post. I am interested in launching a worldwide educational app."

Sourav Ganguly's cricket career

Sourav Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 One-Day Internationals for the country since his debut against West Indies in 1992. He scored 7,212 runs in the longest format and 11,363 runs in the 50-over version at averages of 42.17 and 41.02, respectively. Ganguly also has 16 centuries in Test cricket and 22 tons in ODIs. The 49-year-old was elected as the head of the Indian cricketing body in 2019. Before being elected the president of BCCI, Ganguly was the chief of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the governing body for West Bengal cricket.