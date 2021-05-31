Sourav Ganguly Thanked By Netizens After India Women's Jersey For England Tour Revealed

Fans did not get a chance to experience much out of the Indian women’s cricket for the first half of the 2021 calendar year. The last series that the India women's cricket team played was on March 7, 2021, against South Africa. However, as per the fixtures announced by the BCCI, 2021 is going to be the year when the India women’s cricket team will play 2 Tests in the same calendar year since 2014.

India women's Test kit revealed by BCCI Women

The women’s cricket team is all set to play a Test match in Bristol during the India vs England 2021 series after a wait of nearly 8 years. The official handle of India women’s cricket team, the BCCI Women announced the new Test kit for India vs England 2021 Test through Twitter on Sunday. Fans along with the players are particularly excited to see this new Test kit as the India women’s cricket team will be playing its first Test match of the 2021 calendar year.

The Test jersey was revealed by Mithali Raj, who will be leading the Indian Test team, along with players like Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. The Indian Test captain, accompanied by Jhulan Goswami, handed over the Test jerseys to all the players who looked more than delighted to receive them. The Indian women’s team is currently present in Mumbai where they are spending their mandatory quarantine period before departing to England on June 2.

Indian women's team to play Test cricket after nearly 8 years

The India women's cricket team will play Test cricket after nearly 8 years with Sourav Ganguly's backing in the India vs England 2021 series. The last Test played by the Indian team was against South Africa in the year 2014. The Indian women’s team will play the Test match led by Mithali Raj from June 16-20 against England in Bristol. They are also set to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is on their England tour. Sourav Ganguly had informed that the women’s team will leave for England on June 2, which was also confirmed on Twitter by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Indian players participating in The Hundred 2021

After getting a nod from the BCCI, players from the Indian women's cricket team will also be participating in The Hundred 2021 tournament. Players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Varma and Deepti Sharma will be participating in The Hundred 2021 tournament. The Hundred 2021 tournament, organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), is all set to begin on Wednesday, July 21 in The Kia Oval in London.

Two Test matches in the same calendar year for the Indian women's team

The Indian team will also be playing another Test match in Australia starting from September 30 during the India tour of Australia that will take place in September. The Mithali Raj-led Indian team will be playing a Test match in Australia after 15 years. The last Test match that the Indian women’s team played in Australia was in the year 2006.

The Australia Test match is expected to be a part of a bilateral series that will also feature an ODI series. The last time when the Indian women’s team played 2 Test matches in the same year was in 2014 where they faced England in August and South Africa in November of the same year.

Image Source: BCCI Women Twitter