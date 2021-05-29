Sourav Ganguly To Meet BCCI's Top Panel To Discuss Blueprint For Resumption Of IPL 2021

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is expected to preside over a virtual meeting this afternoon, i.e. Saturday, May 29, to take the final decision on the conduct of the remainder of the IPL. According to The Telegraph, Ganguly arrived in Mumbai on Friday night to oversee the virtual meeting of BCCI's top panel, where members will reportedly discuss the resumption of IPL 2021. Apart from IPL, the contingency plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup will also be discussed at the meeting. The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India between October and November.

According to the report, BCCI members will discuss the contingency plans for the venues that have been finalised by the board for the conduct of the T20 World Cup in India. The Telegraph cited a BCCI source as saying that the board has finalised five venues for the mega ICC event, including four stadiums in Mumbai and one at Ahmedabad, where the final is expected to take place. However, the venues remain subject to change depending on the situation at that time of the year. BCCI may also take the decision to move the marquee tournament to the UAE, in case the COVID-19 situation remains grim in India going into the World Cup month.

Resumption of IPL 2021

As far as the IPL is concerned, media reports had earlier said that the remainder of the cash-rich tournament will be held in the UAE between September 19/20 to October 10. Media reports suggest that after the completion of the Test series between India and England on September 14, players will be flown directly to the UAE, where they will undergo a mandatory quarantine period before the resumption of the league. CCI has reportedly informed the franchises about the same, asking them to prepare for the tournament.

IPL 2021 was suspended mid-season following a breach of multiple bio-secure bubbles across teams. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was one of the first teams to report COVID-19 cases from inside the bubble, following which several other teams returned positive results as well, prompting the BCCI to postpone the remainder of the tournament until further notice, keeping in mind the safety of other participants. IPL governing council on May 4 had announced the postponement of the tournament.

(Image Credit: PTI)