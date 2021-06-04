Sourav Ganguly Trolls Ajay Jadeja After Revealing His Strange Habit From The 90s: WATCH

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's enjoyed a glorious cricket career and he was also instrumental in the national team's overall success. Even after calling it quits from the highest level, the left-handed batsman has continued to work towards the development of the sport as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Having shared the dressing rooms with several prominent names of Indian cricket, Dada is also known to share a great camaraderie with his fellow teammates. The ex-skipper left netizens in splits on one occasion by revealing Ajay Jadeja's peculiar habit.

When Sourav Ganguly revealed Ajay Jadeja's secret

Sourav Ganguly's rendezvous with host Gaurav Kapur in Oaktree Sports' Breakfast with Champions talk show proved to be a blockbuster one as he revealed several unheard stories for the fans. While describing an incident where Sachin Tendulkar would indulge in shadow batting at wee hours of the night during a Test series in Australia, he revealed that the batting legend could afford to do so as Test matches begin at 11:00 AM in the country. The start-time is considered late when compared to India.

This is why the prolific run-scorer could do his shadow practices in the hotel room at night as he had an option of waking up late. However, he clarified that players could wake up late by 8:00 AM, and not as late as Ajay Jadeja. Gaurab Kapur also joked about the fact that Jadeja in fact goes to bed around that time in the morning. While Ganguly and Jadeja played several matches for India together, Kapur and Jadeja formed a close association during their broadcasting stint in the Indian Premier League.

Source: Oaktree Sports YouTube

Ajay Jadeja and Mohammed Azharuddin match-fixing controversy

Flamboyant batsman Ajay Jadeja along with former captain Mohammed Azharuddin was accused of being involved in match-fixing in 2000. Ajay Jadeja had to cope with a ban of five years because of the same. The 50-year-old has on multiple occasions denied his involvement in any corrupt practices. However, the incident ended his once-promising career abruptly. He has since then taken up commentary gigs and has also served as a cricket expert for several television channels.

Are Ajay Jadeja and Ravindra Jadeja related to each other?

No, the two cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Ravindra Jadeja are not related. Ajay Jadeja hails from a royal family in Jamnagar, whereas Ravindra Jadeja comes from a humble background. The left-handed all-rounder was born in Navagam, Gujarat, but he has been a resident of Jamnagar for several years now. He will next be seen in action in the UK when India take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final.

Image source: PTI / Ajay Jadeja Instagram