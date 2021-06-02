Sourav Ganguly Trolls Sunil Gavaskar In Most Epic Way As Fans Left In Splits: WATCH

Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is often credited for introducing a dynamic brand of cricket during his tenure as the side's leader. After a magnificent career, that was filled with many accolades, the renowned batsman has continued to contribute towards the development of the game as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While the southpaw was famous for his exploits with the bat, he also has bowled a number of tidy spells in his career. The ex-cricketer in a talk show had revealed how he was a more potent bowling option when compared to Sunil Gavaskar.

Sourav Ganguly makes fun of Sunil Gavaskar's bowling

In addition to captivating viewers with his beautiful drives through the off side, Sourav Ganguly also had an impression with his handy bowling performances. The medium-pacer has even opened the bowling for India in Test matches. The seasoned campaigner has on several occasions tested several notable batsmen with his gentle seamers. While speaking about his bowling prowess on Oaktree Sports' talk show Breakfast with Champions Ganguly had suggested that he was a better bet with the ball as compared to batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

When the host Gaurav Kapur pointed out that both Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar hail themselves as useful bowlers, the stylish left-hander mentioned that he was the better one out of the two. Ganguly jokingly commented Gavaskar's deliveries had no pace and even the wicketkeeper would have to come forward in order to collect the ball cleanly. On the other hand, the BCCI president opined that edges would carry through to the keeper when he bowled.

Sourav Ganguly career stats in international cricket

Since his ODI debut in 1992, Sourav Ganguly went on to enjoy a glorious 16-year journey with Indian cricket. In all, he played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for the country. The Sourav Ganguly career stats section composes of 7,212 Test runs and 11,363 ODIs runs before he announced his retirement in 2008. He scored 38 centuries across all formats and is sixth on the list of all-time international century-makers by Indians. Moreover, Ganguly has 100 ODI wickets and 32 Test wickets to his name.

Sunil Gavaskar centuries

Having debuted in 1971, the player went on to feature in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs for Team India. The right-hander scored 10,122 Test runs at an average of 51.12 and was the first cricketer to scale 10,000-plus runs in the format. Sunil Gavaskar stats also includes a staggering 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries in Tests and he was the first person to score hundreds in each innings of a match on three occasions. The cricketer was also one of the members of the 1983 World Cup line-up, which India went on to win under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

