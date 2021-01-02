Sourav Ganguly Undergoes Primary Angioplasty; Doctors Say 'will Be Monitored For 24 Hrs'

Hours after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands hospital after suffering a minor cardiac arrest, the hospital has released an official statement saying that the former Indian skipper was 'hemodynamically stable' and will be 'closely monitored for the next 24 hours'. "The priority is for him to settle down from the heart attack. He is completely awake, stable, and risk-free. He is completely conscious," said one of the doctors from the Hospital.

"His blood pressure is good 130/80 and his pulse is 80-90, he is stable. He had a minor cardiac issue when he was performing on his treadmill. We have addressed everything. All blood tests, ECGs have been done. He has undergone angioplasty. We will study and discuss his (medical) history with his family. He will be there in the hospital for 4-5 days. He is quite fit, after recovery, he will be completely fit," said another doctor.

Woodlands Hospital's statement-

"Mr. Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, President BCCI, former Captain of Indian Cricket team and eminent personality suffered from chest discomfort while doing treadmill at his home gym. He had a family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease. When he came to the hospital at 1 pm, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits. His ECG showed hyperacute ST-segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable hemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual antiplatelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now."

Read: Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital: CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes For His Speedy Recovery

Read: Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised: BJP Leaders Gautam Gambhir, Vijayvargiya Wish Speedy Recovery

Sourav Ganguly hospitalized

Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee revealing that he had suffered a mild cardiac arrest.

Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that the former Indian captain was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition is reported to be stable.

The Kolkata hospital has set up a three-member board headed by Dr Saroj Mondal who will perform an angioplasty, and Ganguly will be discharged shortly after, said hospital sources.

This comes days after the BCCI President met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 27 at Raj Bhawan. Ganguly had described it as a "courtesy call", saying that it had nothing to do with the political developments in the state.

Read: WB Governor Meets Sourav Ganguly, Accepts Invitation To Visit Eden Gardens

Read: Sourav Ganguly Health Updates LIVE: 'BCCI Prez Stable Haemodynamically,' Updates Hospital

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.