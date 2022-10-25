Sourav Ganguly Vows To Return To Mohun Bagan: 'I've Many Memories And Will Come Back Soon'

After finishing his presidential stint with the BCCI, legendary Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has promised to return to Mohun Bagan Club as director, having played for them for nine long years. The 50-year-old had stepped down as the director of the club three years ago after he became the chief of the BCCI to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

Sourav Ganguly vows to return to Mohun Bagan

While speaking to ANI, Sourav Ganguly said, "Long ago, I played for Mohun Bagan Club for over 9 years. I've many memories of the place. I'm happy to see the transformation of this club. I congratulate them for working to increase the facilities here. I'll come back as Director here soon."

Ganguly had earlier stepped down as Mohun Bagan director

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Sanjiv Goenka-owned ISL club (Amar Tomar Kolkata) ATK-Mohun Bagan as it could have caused a conflict of interest situation after the business tycoon successfully bid for IPL's Lucknow franchise at the start of this year.

Ganguly has been a part of Atletico-Kolkata since the start of the Indian Super League in 2014. The club was rechristened ATK (Amar Tomar Kolkata) before it merged with legacy club Mohun Bagan. Goenka’s RP-SG Group clinched the IPL Lucknow team for a whopping ₹7,090 crore.

Speaking of the reason why Ganguly stepped down, a source said, "Sourav Ganguly has already sent a letter to ATK-Mohun Bagan management and intimated to them that he will no longer be able to have a seat among the club's Board of Directors as RP-Sanjiv Goenka group are now owners of an IPL team and it could be a case of Conflict of Interest. Once the IPL bid was over, it was a formality and Ganguly has done the needful. Till RP-SG bid successfully, there was no case of Conflict of Interest as they were not a part of IPL."

