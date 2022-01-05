Sourav Ganguly's Daughter Sana Ganguly Tests COVID Positive, Currently In Home Isolation

Almost 10 days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19, his daughter Sana Ganguly has now tested positive for Coronavirus. Reportedly, the former captain's daughter is currently under home isolation. Meanwhile, Dada tested negative for the virus on Friday, December 31, and was discharged from Kolkata's Woodland hospital.

Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19 on December 27. According to the health update generated by the Woodland hospital, the former India skipper had received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" on the same night of being admitted to the hospital. The hospital stated that Ganguly was "haemodynamically stable" and was closely monitored by a group of doctors comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu, Dr Soutik Panda, Dr Devi Shetty, and Dr Aftab Khan.

On Monday, December 27, ANI reports had confirmed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had tested positive for COVID-19 as they put out a tweet regarding the hospital's official statement.

"Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on December 27, 2021, late evening with Covid Positive status. He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status," read the statement.

Later, on the third day the hospital had updated regarding the Bengal Tiger's health update stating that he remained hemodynamically stable and was maintaining healthy oxygen saturation levels.

Via a press statement issued on December 30, 2021, Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said, "On the third day of admission, Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains hemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. He slept well last night and had his breakfast and lunch."

On the other hand, Ganguly was rushed to the hospital twice earlier this year after suffering chest difficulties at his residence in Kolkata. Ganguly is said to have had a heart attack while working out at home. For the same, he had a right coronary angioplasty. Ganguly was admitted again a few days later after complaining of chest trouble. On January 28, he had a second round of angioplasty. A month later, Ganguly received both doses of COVID-19 vaccination.