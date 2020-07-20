Sourav Ganguly's Special Style Of Motivation As India Captain Revealed By Parthiv Patel

During his reign as India's cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly gained popularity for providing opportunities for youngsters to perform at the international level. Cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni have gone onto have great careers while debuting under Ganguly's leadership.

Apart from above-mentioned names, veteran wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel also got an opportunity to make his senior debut under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy. Patel was just 17 when he first played for India in a Test match against England in 2002 at Trent Bridge. In a recent interview, Parthiv Patel recalled the time when he was backed by Sourav Ganguly despite him missing out on a stumping chance in Adelaide during the 2003 Test series in Australia.

Parthiv Patel on how Sourav Ganguly motivated players

While speaking on the latest episode of Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected' chat show, Parthiv Patel spoke about how Sourav Ganguly used to call players in his room in the evening and showed his confidence in them by assuring them that they won't be dropped from the team just because of few poor performances and mistakes and that they will be backed with more opportunities.

During the chat, Parthiv Patel opened up about Sourav Ganguly making all the players have their meals together after the team reached Melbourne and Sydney. In an interesting revelation, Patel also claimed that Ganguly had Marie biscuits and tea ready in the evening in his hotel room if he wanted to have an important talk with a player individually. The wicketkeeper-batsman also recalled an incident from the 2003 Test in Brisbane, when Sourav Ganguly kept coming to him to appreciate his batting while facing speedster Jason Gillespie.

Sourav Ganguly reveals the reason behind his successful captaincy stint

Sourav Ganguly, while speaking on a talk show Breakfast with Champions, revealed that whenever he used to select players, he used to see which player had the capability to win the match for the team and settle for nothing less or being the second best. He also added that the likes of Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra were extremely talented. He also said that he wanted players who could win the match and not believe much in draws. He opined that if the team was playing good, he wanted them to win. When it comes to players, Ganguly is a firm believer of the fact that unless you don't challenge them early on by giving them a fair opportunity, they don't become good or great players.

Parthiv Patel picks Sourav Ganguly as best India captain

Parthiv Patel recently picked Sourav Ganguly over MS Dhoni as India's best captain. The 35-year-old said that when Sourav Ganguly became the captain after 2000, Indian cricket was going through a difficult time and from there, he built a team that won Test matches and series not just at home, but abroad as well.

COVER IMAGE: PARTHIV PATEL / INSTAGRAM