The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly made many notable revelations about his tenure at the top position in the national cricket governing body during an event by Bandhan Bank in Kolkata on Thursday.

While Ganguly shed light on his future with BCCI, he also made a hilarious mention of Roger Binny in his comments. The 1983 World Cup-winning player Roger is said to be the leading candidate to replace Ganguly from BCCI’s top role.

Meanwhile, Ganguly displayed an example of his humour during the event, when he was shown a video of his on-air commentary stint alongside Rahul Dravid and Harsha Bhogle. In the video, his former teammate Dravid can be heard pulling Ganguly’s leg by stating that the former skipper wasn’t fit enough to bowl on a consistent basis. While they were indulged in the conversation Stuart Binny was bowling to Joe Root during a Test match between India and England.

Here’s what Sourav Ganguly said about Roger Binny at the event

As the video concluded, Ganguly cut the host and came up with a tongue-in-cheek response. "By the way, that Binny is not Roger Binny. That's Stuart Binny," Ganguly told the audience. The comment received an ecstatic reaction from the audience members before the anchor chipped in with his comments. “Very important point to make, especially on this day,” the anchor said. Listening to the comments by Ganguly, the entire crowd erupted with cheers.

During the event, Ganguly broke his silence on the rumours about his exit from the administrative role at BCCI. "You can't play forever. You can't be an administrator forever, but it's been fun doing both and seeing both sides of the coin. I will go for bigger things in future," Ganguly said.

"I was a cricketer's administrator. Yes, you had to make decisions because there's so much cricket happening, and there's so much money around. There's women's cricket, there's domestic cricket. Yes, you had to take calls at times as an individual," he further added.

A look at the full video of Sourav Ganguly's appearance at the event

Roger Binny is said to be the only person to file nominations for the presidential role in BCCI. As per reports, Ganguly is understood to be exiting the top role, in order to make way for Roger Binny. While reports also claimed that Ganguly will contest for ICC chairmanship in November, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Indian skipper.