Sourav Ganguly's Wife Dona Ganguly Hospitalised Due To Chikungunya; In Stable Condition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday after being diagnosed with chikungunya. As per reports, she was rushed to Woodlands hospital after showing symptoms of the virus. The acclaimed Indian Odissi dancer reportedly had a fever, joint pain and rashes. It has been reported that she is fine now.

Dona Ganguly stable after chikungunya symptoms

In a statement reported by PTI, Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said “Dona Ganguly has been diagnosed to be suffering from Chikungunya. She remains haemodynamically stable and febrile, and is on maintenance IV fluid". The doctor added that the health status of Dona Ganguly is being closely monitored.

While Sourav Ganguly has not issued any statement about his wife's health, as per reports Sourav's brother Snehasish Ganguly has provided an update that Dona Ganguly is doing well and is also in stable condition. While the hospital has taken the case as a high priority, Sourav Ganguly also reportedly went to the hospital and is in close contact with the doctors. The reports have also mentioned that Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana was not present as she is currently pursuing her studies in London.

Will Sourav Ganguly become the next ICC Chairman?

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly is currently in the news with regard to the elections for the ICC Chairman being set to take place in November of this year. The former Indian cricket captain has been linked to rumours that he was intending to step down as BCCI president in order to run for the ICC Chairmanship. The International Cricket Council's current chairman, Greg Barclay, will leave the position in November of this year when his two-year term comes to an end. Speaking about the rumour Ganguly said "ICC chairmanship is not in my hands."

Ganguly was also in the news when last month, the Supreme Court of India granted a respite to both Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, allowing them to remain in their respective positions at the BCCI. The apex court loosened the cooling-off period regulation for all office bearers. In order for them to continue in their respective positions, Ganguly and Shah approached the court to request its approval to change a section of the BCCI's constitution.