Sourav Ganguly's Wife Dona, VVS Laxman Open Up About Dada's T-shirt Incident At Lord's

On this day in 2002, a young Indian team led by the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly won the Natwest Series final against England. One thing that everyone remembers about the match, apart from Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif's partnership, is Ganguly's T-shirt waving celebration from the balcony of Lord's Stadium. While the former Indian captain deems the episode "embarrassing," millions of people, including a few cricketing icons and Ganguly's wife Dona, believe the celebration was perfect.

Here's what people close to Ganguly have to say about his celebration:

"I think it's just wonderful because you always break the rule. It's such a proper place and even Sourav said I shouldn't have done that, it just came out. But I think it was a fantastic gesture. I enjoyed it! All the Bengalis do!" Dona Ganguly said.

"Unconventional and fiercely proud, @SGanguly99 wore his heart on his sleeve. And, sometimes, bared it too! Empowering youngsters who went on to do wonders for the country was a credit to his great leadership qualities," VVS Laxman said about the incident.

"Andrew Flintoff took off his shirt at Wankhede and we remembered that. The moment we won the match (Natwest final), Dada took off his shirt and I was about to pull mine off too. It's Dravid who grabbed my hands and stopped me. In hindsight, I am thankful to him for stopping me. Otherwise, I would have been tagged as someone Who followed the path of Salman Khan in taking off the shirt!" Harbhajan Singh on Dada's celebration.

"I have huge respect for him for doing that because that’s what made him the captain he was. “They’ve asked me in India ‘Was it disgraceful for Ganguly doing that at Lord’s?’. No mate, that is well done, you won a final, you have your moment, you deserve it. My thoughts were about me, how did we lose!" former England captain Nasser Hussain on Ganguly's gesture.

England vs India, Natwest final 2002

Batting first, England had scored 325/5, courtesy of two brilliant centuries by Marcus Trescothick and skipper Nasser Hussain. Andrew Flintoff scored 40 off 32 balls in the match as England finished on top after the end of the first innings.

The match is considered one of the greatest heists in ODI cricket as the Indian team went from being 146/5 at one stage to winning the match by 2 wickets. India suffered a massive blow after Ganguly was dismissed in the 15th over. Ganguly and Virender Sehwag had forged an opening partnership of 106 runs. However, after the fall of the first wicket, the Indian batting lineup faltered and lost 4 quick wickets within a span of 8 overs. Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif forged a crucial partnership for India as they took the scoreline from 146/5 to 267/6.

Yuvraj scored 69 off 63 balls, while Kaif remained not-out at 87 off 75 balls to help India win the match. India chased down a relatively high target of 326 runs with three balls to spare as Zaheer Khan hit the winning runs. Ganguly had scored 60 off 43 balls, including 10 boundaries and 1 maximum. Kaif was adjudged the player of the match for his series-winning 89 runs.

