South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius announced his retirement from international cricket with immidiate effect. The information about his retirement was released by the official twitter handle of cricket South Africa. Pretorius made his international debut 2016. The 33-year-old has represented South Africa across all three formats in 30 T20 Internationals (T20I), 27 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three Tests. He has also featured in two World Cups. He will be representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023 season.

Dwaine Pretorius announces retirement from international cricket

"I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket." - Pretorius 🗨️



Full statement

Cricket South Africa released Dwaine Pretorius statement announcing his retirement from international cricket where he stated that he wants to focus in T20s while being a free agent.

“A few days ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket. Growing up, my only goal in life was to play for the Proteas. I didn’t know how it was going to happen, but God gave me talent and a serious will to succeed. The rest was in his hands," Pretorius said in a statement.

'I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats for the rest of my career.

Being a free agent will help me achieve the goal of being the best short format player I can be. By doing this, I will be able to have a better balance in my career and family life. I would like to thank everyone who played a big role in my career. These are all the coaches, trainers and physios who supported me:

Enoch Nkwe (Coach Colts – Lions), Riaan Nieuwoudt (school coach), Monty Jacobs (North West), Gordon Parsons (Lions Bowling Coach), Dave Nosworthy (Lions Coach), Russell Domingo (Proteas), Justin Sammons (Batting Coach), Ottis Gibson (Proteas), Graig Govender (Physio Proteas and Lions), Geoffrey Toyana (Lions Coach), Jeff lanskey (Lions Fitness) and Mark Boucher (Proteas Coach).

All the players I have played with and against over the years you have had an impact on my career. It’s so difficult to highlight only one or two because there are so many players that had an impact, but I can mention a few I was fortunate to spend a lot of time with:

Hardus Viljoen, Chris Morris, Nicky van den Bergh, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Steven Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Neil Mackenzie and a special mention has to go to Andrea Agathagelou, we spent hours and hours training together in an effort to reach our goal in playing for the Proteas. Without a doubt I would not be where I am today without all your help and support.

A special mention goes to Faf Du Plessis, who brought me back after being let go from the international side the first time and who backed me and helped me become a better player; thank you.

To my Mom, Dad and Brother. During my early cricket playing days you made so many sacrifices to help me reach my dream. Driving all over North West and South Africa supporting me, spending December holidays next to the cricket field and so much more. Without your support I would have never gotten to where I am.

Lastly my Wife and son. You have supported me all the way, never letting me feel bad about being away for weeks and months at a time. No matter how hard it was, you always kept encouraging and supporting me.

I leave the Proteas team knowing that every time I stepped on to the field, I gave everything I had in me. From playing with broken toes, fingers and torn muscles, to carrying drinks, team meetings and helping other players wherever I could. It has been a blast.

Thank you to all the fans for your support and love -you made it extra special.”

CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added: “We would like to thank Dwaine for all his services to South African cricket. He has always represented the badge with the utmost pride, determination and commitment, leaving everything on the field every time he pulled on the Proteas shirt.

“His all-round ability added to his value as a player and his quality will no doubt be missed. Go well Dwaine, we wish you well in the next step of your career.”