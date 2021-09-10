South Africa Appoints JP Duminy & Justin Sammons As Specialist Consultants For T20 WC

Cricketing nations all around the world are gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to commence from October 18. Almost all participating teams have announced their squad who will take part in T20 World Cup. Now, a day after announcing an 18-member squad, including travelling reserves, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has roped in Justin Sammons and JP Duminy as specialist consultants to the Proteas men's national team management for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Graeme Smith thanks Duminy & Sammons for accepting role

As per CSA, JP Duminy and Justin Sammons would fill the vacancy temporarily caused by the resignation of assistant coach Enoch Nkwe.

"I would like to thank the Imperial Lions and the North West Dragons for making JP and Justin available to us where they are currently employed as the respective batting coaches," commented CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith, as reported by ANI.

"Justin previously worked with the Proteas during the first part of our current tour of Sri Lanka so he has already developed a good working relationship with the players. JP is a perfect fit for T20 cricket. His record as a player speaks for itself and he will bring specific skills in all three disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding," Smith concluded.

South Africa Excludes Du Plessis, Tahir & Morris From T20 WC Squad

CSA on Thursday announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming T20 World, however left out its experienced T20 players- Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, and Chris Morris. South Africa's squad of 15 will be led by Captain Temba Bavuma as they will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Australia in the first match of the Super 12 stage on October 23.

South Africa's squad for T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Travelling reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Lizaad Williams.

Graeme Smith reveals why Faf Du Plessis was left-out

According to The South African, Smith described Faf du Plessis as a "free agent" and said it was not possible to reach an agreement with the 37-year-old, who is no longer contracted with Cricket South Africa. Smith said that while dealing with free agents such as Du Plessis, one needed to find a balance that works for both the parties - the player and the board. Smith added that with Du Plessis, CSA struggled to find that balance, and hence he was not included in the squad.

