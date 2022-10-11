South Africa Become First Team In History To Record Rare Feat In Third ODI Against India

India and South Africa are currently contesting the third and final ODI match in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11. After South Africa won the opening match, Team India levelled the series by winning the Ranchi ODI. and the third match will decide which team will finally have the upper hand. The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI also witnessed, the Proteas making a new record in the match.

India vs South Africa: David Miller leads the team in the 3rd ODI

Team India went unchanged for the final ODI with Shikhar Dhawan leading the team, however, South Africa decided to bring in a new skipper for the series decider. In the 1ST ODI, the South African team was led by regular skipper Temba Bavuma, while in the 2nd ODI Keshav Maharaj was handed the charge of the team. However, in the IND vs SA 3rd ODI, David Miller was named as the skipper of the team. With three different skippers for three matches, the South African team became the first team in the history of ODI cricket to do it. South Africa also made some changes to the team with Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi getting their first match, while Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell were dropped to the bench

Toss Update: Team India have elected to bowl against South Africa in the third & final ODI of the series.



TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



Miller to captain

Ngidi, Phehlukwayo and Jansen is brought in

Maharaj, Parnell and Rabada miss out



India have won the toss and will bowl first



SuperSport Grandstand 201

India vs South Africa playing XI

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa playing XI:Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje