Last Updated:

South Africa Become First Team In History To Record Rare Feat In Third ODI Against India

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan walked to the middle with David Miller who was handed the reign of the team for the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Shikhar Dhawan, India vs South Africa

Image: BCCI


India and South Africa are currently contesting the third and final ODI match in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11. After South Africa won the opening match, Team India levelled the series by winning the Ranchi ODI. and the third match will decide which team will finally have the upper hand. The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI also witnessed, the Proteas making a new record in the match.

India vs South Africa: David Miller leads the team in the 3rd ODI

Team India went unchanged for the final ODI with Shikhar Dhawan leading the team, however, South Africa decided to bring in a new skipper for the series decider. In the 1ST ODI, the South African team was led by regular skipper Temba Bavuma, while in the 2nd ODI Keshav Maharaj was handed the charge of the team. However, in the IND vs SA 3rd ODI, David Miller was named as the skipper of the team. With three different skippers for three matches, the South African team became the first team in the history of ODI cricket to do it. South Africa also made some changes to the team with Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi getting their first match, while Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell were dropped to the bench

India vs South Africa playing XI

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa playing XI:Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

READ | India vs South Africa: Wet outfield delays start of 3rd ODI in Delhi; Here's India's playing XI and new start time
READ | Won't call Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian ODI side second string: Keshav Maharaj
READ | Our plan was to take on South African bowlers in first 10 overs: Dhawan
READ | 'Thanks to Keshav': Captain Shikhar Dhawan bursts out laughing after cheeky remark - WATCH
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com