South Africa Cricket Gives Special Mention To Faf Du Plessis After Facing Flak From Steyn

Cricket South Africa on Saturday faced the brunt of former speedster Dale Steyn and fans on social media after CSA congratulated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and just Lungi Ngidi for clinching the IPL 2021. CSA completely ignored Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir, who were also part of the CSK, and this sparked a row over social media after Dale Steyn called out the South Africa cricket board's apparent bias. Now, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has rectified its post and extended greetings to all the South African players who were part of the CSK squad.

Further, CSA specially mentioned Faf du Plessis' knock in the IPL 2021 Final which helped the 'Men In Yellow' to lift the IPL trophy for the fourth time. It is pertinent to mention here that Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir were snubbed from South Africa's T20 World Cup squad.

Congratulations to all the South Africans who competed in and claimed victory in the 2021 IPL Final with Chennai Super Kings. Notably Faf du Plessis who put in a Man of the match performance pic.twitter.com/rC9QaIZ90r — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 16, 2021

Dale Steyn slams CSA

CSA in its congratulatory tweet did not mention Du Plessis and instead referred to Lungi Ngidi, who is also part of the CSK squad but did not play in the final, whereas Faf scored 86 off 59 balls to help his team win the cup. CSA later deleted the post but it was already too late. Du Plessis commented on the post, "Really??? (sic)" and Steyn commented, "Who's running this account? Last I checked Faf isn't even retired, Imran isn't retired, both these guys have given years of service to CSA and they not worth a mention? Disgusting. (sic)"

Feeling sad for faf now😥 pic.twitter.com/EYq2KBUG91 — Jatin Goyal (@JatinGo1920) October 16, 2021

Furthermore, Dale Steyn then accused the CSA of blocking the comment sections and also appealed to the cricket board to add all the names who were involved and 'save the embarrassment'.

CSA now blocked the comments section.



Here’s some advice.

Do the right thing.

Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2021

CSA's fallout with Du Plessis & Imran Tahir

As per reports, all is not well between CSA and players like Imran Tahir and Faf du Plessis. CSA Director Graeme Smith had revealed the reason behind not picking up Faf du Plessis for South Africa's World Cup squad. As per The South African, Smith described Faf du Plessis as a "free agent" and said it was not possible to reach an agreement with the 37-year-old, who is no longer contracted with Cricket South Africa. Following this, Imran Tahir had slammed the CSA and asked 'litlle bit of respect' from the cricket board.

Tahir had said, "I am not feeling great that I am not in the squad. Last year Graeme Smith spoke to me and said I want you to play in the World Cup, which was in Australia. I said obviously I am available and excited and honoured because you give me respect. I am ready."

"I am working hard and can you see my performances in all these leagues. He said that's why he wants me. He also said he was going to speak to a few other guys like AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. They put me on the Proteas group and everything, but then nobody contacted me," added Imran Tahir.

(Image: @IPL/Twitter/GraemeSmith49/@OfficialCSA/Twitter)