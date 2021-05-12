South Africa Cricket Schedule 2021: Quinton De Kock & Co.'s Commitments From June-December

The South African cricket team is all set to feature in a number of exciting clashes in the calendar year. After having battled it out against Sri Lanka and Pakistan earlier this year, the team is all set to contest in several high-profile clashes in the coming months. While their major assignment in 2021 appears to be the upcoming T20 World Cup, they will also lock horns with the likes of the West Indies, Ireland, India and the Netherlands.

IPL news: South Africa players return home after league's postponement

South Africa's IPL-bound players included the likes of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, AB de Villiers, David Miller and Anrich Nortje. The players, as well as members of support staff, have returned to South Africa after the competition was suspended abruptly. The Proteas will look to make an impact in their upcoming international assignments after their underwhelming run in Pakistan earlier this year. Here we take a look at the complete South Africa cricket schedule 2021:

South Africa cricket schedule 2021

June: South Africa Tour of West Indies - 2 Tests, 5 T20Is

July: South Africa Tour of Ireland - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

September: Netherlands tour of South Africa - 3 ODIs

October: South Africa Tour of India - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

October-November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

December: India Tour of South Africa - 3 Tests, 3 T20Is

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock who was made the captain of the side on a temporary basis will no longer lead the side. Temba Bavuma will be the captain for the white-ball matches as he was named as the skipper for ODIs and T20Is earlier this year. Moreover, opening batsman Dean Elgar will lead the side in Test matches.

AB de Villiers to come out of retirement for T20 World Cup 2021?

South African cricketer AB de Villiers could make his international comeback next month against West Indies after a fruitful stint for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the now-postponed Indian Premier League. Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director Graeme Smith has hinted that AB de Villiers, Imran Tahir, and Chris Morris could make a comeback for South Africa in June, before the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup later this year. According to Caribbean Cricket Podcast, Smith has said he is hopeful of "free agents" AB de Villiers, Imran Tahir, and Chris Morris returning in South Africa colours next month. Smith also confirmed that South Africa will be playing a two-match Test series and a 5-game T20I series against West Indies in June.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



Cricket South Africa Director Graeme Smith has today confirmed that SA will travel to WI in June for 2 Tests and 5 T20is at venues yet to be finalised



He also said he is hopeful of free agents AB De Villiers, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris playing pic.twitter.com/LLEJbQwXJG — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) May 6, 2021

