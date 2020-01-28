South Africa Lose 6 Points In ICC World Test Championship Rankings After England Loss

South Africa were looking to level the series as they came in to host the final Test against England at Johannesburg. However, Faf du Plessis' plans and South Africa were defeated in yet another Test series as England claimed a win in the final Test by 191 runs for a 3-1 result. Rubbing some salt on the wounds of the South Africans, the ICC has imposed sanctions on the team which affects both their standing in the ICC World Test Championship and the match fees that players earned from the final Test.

South Africa vs England: South Africa lose 60% match fees, 6 WTC points

The International Cricket Council released a statement on Monday where they declared that the South African team had been fined 60% of their match fees from the final Test at Johannesburg along with 6 points being deducted from their ICC World Test Championship tally. These heavy sanctions were a result of South Africa being three overs short of the required target and according to the ICC rules, players get fined 20% of their match fee for every over that is bowled slow along with two points being deducted from the team's WTC points.

England scored 400 in the first innings after Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first. In return, South Africa could only score 183 as they were heavily restricted by Mark Wood's five-wicket haul. In their second innings, England added 248 to their tally although South Africa scripted a strong comeback, led by Beuran Hendricks' five-wicket haul.

South Africa needed to chase down 465 but the team's plans to even salvage a draw were spoilt by Mark Wood's four wickets that led the English bowling attack. South Africa fell for 274 and comprehensively lost the match and the series.

South Africa are now at the seventh place in the ICC World Test Championship standings with 24 points. They have played seven matches and have only won a single match (the first Test of the just-concluded SA vs ENG series). The teams will now proceed to play five ODIs and three T20Is.

