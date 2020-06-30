South Africa Players Return To Training; COVID Compliance Managers, Tests Part Of Drill

After a three-moth-long Coronavirus-enforced break, South Africa's cricketers, led by Quinton de Kock', resumed training on Monday after getting the green light from the country's sports ministry. The Proteas' last tour in March against India was cancelled following the outbreak of the pandemic. 44 cricketers who are a part of the side's high-performance players returned to training with the cricketers being divided into smaller groups which would be coached by identified coaches from nearest franchises.

South Africa cricketers return to training

The sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the CSA COVID-19 steering committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). In addition to this, the training will be held behind closed doors which includes a ban on the media until CSA makes a provision for the same. CSA's medical officer revealed that COVID-19 compliance managers had assumed responsibilities at different venues and that the players would be subjected to regular testing and sanitisation as a part of the Board's efforts to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We engaged with the NICD who were comfortable with our protocols and responses to their queries for further details in some respects," CSA Chief Medical Officer, Shuaib Manjra said. "Our prevention programme, besides the regular testing of players and support staff, is predicated on personal hygiene measures and creating a sanitised ecosystem. "COVID-19 compliance managers at each venue have assumed responsibility to ensure all the elements of the protocol are implemented," he added.

Training Squad

Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Junior Dala, Theunis de Bruyn, Rassie van der Dussen, Shaun von Berg, Dwaine Pretorius, Henrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Keagan Petersen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Edward Moore, Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala, Glenton Stuurman, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rudi Second, Pite van Biljon, Raynaard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger, George Linde and Kyle Verreynne.

