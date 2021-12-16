South Africa Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi Picks His Side In Virat Kohli Vs Sourav Ganguly Debate

In a recent press conference by Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper answered many of the questions that were looming over the player's future and the recent changes that the Indian team had undergone. One of the questions Kohli faced was about the communication he had with the. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding his removal from ODI and T20 captaincy.

There have been many reactions to Kohli's presser ahead of the India vs South Africa three-match Test series and his comments regarding Sourav Ganguly and recently. South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi took to Twitter to express his opinion. Replying to a post that said that Kohli should have sided with Ganguly's version of the story and 'clearly Virat isn't that kind of a person, on and off the field', Shamsi wrote that is the reason is as good as he is, essentially siding with Kohli.

This is why he is as good as he is 🙌 https://t.co/75E0ZBUPZg — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) December 16, 2021

What happened between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly?

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kohli cleared the air by denying Ganguly's earlier comments that the BCCI had requested him not to step down from the T20I cricket captaincy. Kohli said: "I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy. I told the BCCI before giving up the T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it’s a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point clearly that if the office bearers or the selectors don't want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy," revealed the 33-year old.

Meanwhile, Ganguly had earlier told ANI, that it is a call that was taken by the BCCI and the selectors. Ganguly said: "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats."

Image: PTI/AP