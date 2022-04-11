South Africa To Host Inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup In January 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday named South Africa as the host of the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup. The tournament, which will take place in January 2023, was originally scheduled to be held in 2021 but was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The new date for the tournament was finalised on Sunday at ICC's Board Meeting. The inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup will be held a month before the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which is also slated to be held in South Africa from February 9 onwards.

'Fantastic news'

According to the ICC press release, the event will feature 16 teams from around the world, with a total of 41 matches scheduled amongst them. Cricket South Africa's Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki thanked the ICC on behalf of the board, saying they are thrilled to finally welcome the U19 players for the inaugural T20 World Cup after a delay caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This is fantastic news, and we acknowledge the ICC’s show of faith in South Africa, and our vision and desire to work collaboratively to host this momentous event," Moseki said.

South Africa has been confirmed as the host of the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, to be staged in January 2023 as a 16-team, 41-match event 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xARjc9Q4Jf — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 10, 2022

"The U19 Women’s World Cup has been eagerly anticipated by cricket fans and following COVID-19 delays, we are delighted to finally welcome the rising stars of the future onto our shores for what will be an exciting, lesson-filled, and potentially life-changing event," he added.

"On the back of witnessing the fine displays at the recent World Cup, the host cities and venues will be just as excited and ready to set the world stage for the promising cricketers to perform on and be immersed in what will be a first major tournament in the young careers of most of the players," Moseki concluded.

Interestingly, South Africa hosted the inaugural edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, which India won after defeating Pakistan in the final. Now in 2023, South Africa is slated to host two major ICC events in the gap of just two months.

Image: icc-cricket.com