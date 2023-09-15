South Africa Vs Australia 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: Here's How To Watch In India, UK And US

Quick links:
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during ODI against South AFRICA (Image: AP)
After going 2-0 down in the series, South Africa needed a win to come back and in the 3rd ODI and indeed they got it by a resounding margin of 111 runs. While it was an off day for Australia they can still sum up things today itself by winning the 4th ODI of the series. The match will take place at Centurian Park.
Ahead of the match, let's take a look at how to catch the action live. Get hold of the details given below to watch South Africa vs. Australia live.
The 4th ODI match between South Africa and Australia will take place on Friday, September 15 at 4:30 PM IST.
The 4th ODI match between South Africa and Australia will take place at the Supersport Park.
In India, the South Africa vs Australia match will be televised on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.
The South Africa vs Australia match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
In the US, the South Africa vs Australia match will be broadcasted live on Willow HD.
In the UK, the South Africa vs Australia match will be broadcasted live on the Sky Sports Network.
In South Africa, the SA vs AUS match will be broadcasted live on the SuperSport Park, Centurian
In Australia, the SA vs AUS match will be broadcasted live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.