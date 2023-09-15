South Africa Vs Australia 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: Here's How To Watch In India, UK And US

After going 2-0 down in the series, South Africa needed a win to come back and in the 3rd ODI and indeed they got it by a resounding margin of 111 runs. While it was an off day for Australia they can still sum up things today itself by winning the 4th ODI of the series. The match will take place at Centurian Park.

3 things you need to know

Australia are currently on a tour to South Africa

Australia are leading the ODI series 2-1

South Africa won the 3rd ODI by a big margin of 111 runs

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at how to catch the action live. Get hold of the details given below to watch South Africa vs. Australia live.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Sweat Over Injury To Key Spinner Ahead Of Finals Against India

What time does the 4th ODI match between South Africa and Australia takes place?

The 4th ODI match between South Africa and Australia will take place on Friday, September 15 at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the 4th ODI match South Africa vs Australia take place?

The 4th ODI match between South Africa and Australia will take place at the Supersport Park.

Also Read | Asia Cup: Updated Points Table, Leading Run Scorers And Wicket Takers Before IND Vs BAN

Where to watch the 4th ODI match South Africa vs Australia in India?

In India, the South Africa vs Australia match will be televised on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to watch the live stream of the South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI match in India?

The South Africa vs Australia match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI match in US?

In the US, the South Africa vs Australia match will be broadcasted live on Willow HD.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI match in UK?

In the UK, the South Africa vs Australia match will be broadcasted live on the Sky Sports Network.

Also Read | Australia Wicketkeeper-batter Hopeful Of Last-minute Addition For ODI World Cup 2023

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI match in South Africa?

In South Africa, the SA vs AUS match will be broadcasted live on the SuperSport Park, Centurian

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI match in Australia?

In Australia, the SA vs AUS match will be broadcasted live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Also Read | India Vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 ODI Cricket Latest Scorecard Updates

South Africa vs Australia: Predicted Playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.