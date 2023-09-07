South Africa Vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch SA Vs AUS 1st ODI In India, US & UK

Australia's dominance knows no bounds, and they have had a successful run, no matter the format. After their successful campaign against South Africa in the T20I series, the Aussies will now face them in a 5-match One Day International series at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. While the Australian side will seek to continue their winning momentum, the South African side will be pumped to avenge their loss in the preceding series. With the ODI series commencing from today, both teams will be eager to take the lead as they move forward.

3 things you need to know

Australia is coming off a 3-0 win against South Africa in the T20I series

AUS will not go against SA in a 5-match ODI series

Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the Player of the SA-AUS T20I series

Take a look at the timings, venue, and probable playing XI for both squads below:

What time does the First ODI match between South Africa and Australia takes place?

The First ODI match between South Africa and Australia will take place on Thursday, September 7 at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the First ODI match South Africa vs Australia take place?

The first ODI match between South Africa and Australia will take place at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Where to watch the First ODI match South Africa vs Australia in India?

In India, the South Africa vs Australia match will be televised on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to watch the live stream of the South Africa vs Australia First ODI match in India?

The South Africa vs Australia match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia First ODI match in US?

In the US, the South Africa vs Australia match will be broadcasted live on Willow HD

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia First ODI match in UK?

In the UK, the South Africa vs Australia match will be broadcasted live on the Sky Sports Network

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia First ODI match in South Africa?

In South Africa, the SA vs AUS match will be broadcasted live on the SuperSports.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia First ODI match in Australia?

In Australia, the SA vs AUS match will be broadcasted live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

South Africa vs Australia: Predicted Playing XI

South Africa

RR Hendricks, T Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, HE van der Dussen, DA Miller, M Jansen, Quentin de Kock (wk), L Ngidi, T Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Australia

TM Head, Tim David, MP Stoinis, David Warner, MR Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, AC Agar, AT Carey (wk), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood