South Africa Vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch SA Vs AUS 1st ODI In India, US & UK

Quick links:
South Africa vs Australia in action; Image: AP
Australia's dominance knows no bounds, and they have had a successful run, no matter the format. After their successful campaign against South Africa in the T20I series, the Aussies will now face them in a 5-match One Day International series at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. While the Australian side will seek to continue their winning momentum, the South African side will be pumped to avenge their loss in the preceding series. With the ODI series commencing from today, both teams will be eager to take the lead as they move forward.
Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Cited 'blunder' Concerns Ahead Of India's Super 4 Match Against Pakistan
Take a look at the timings, venue, and probable playing XI for both squads below:
The First ODI match between South Africa and Australia will take place on Thursday, September 7 at 4:30 PM IST.
The first ODI match between South Africa and Australia will take place at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.
Also Read: 'I'm Definitely Going Back': Mitchell Starc Set To Make His IPL Return After Several Years
In India, the South Africa vs Australia match will be televised on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.
The South Africa vs Australia match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
In the US, the South Africa vs Australia match will be broadcasted live on Willow HD
In the UK, the South Africa vs Australia match will be broadcasted live on the Sky Sports Network
In South Africa, the SA vs AUS match will be broadcasted live on the SuperSports.
In Australia, the SA vs AUS match will be broadcasted live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.
RR Hendricks, T Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, HE van der Dussen, DA Miller, M Jansen, Quentin de Kock (wk), L Ngidi, T Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada
TM Head, Tim David, MP Stoinis, David Warner, MR Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, AC Agar, AT Carey (wk), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood