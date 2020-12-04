South Africa Vs England 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast And Preview

South Africa will take on England in the first of the three-match ODI series at Newlands, Cape Town. The South Africa vs England 1st ODI will be played on Friday, December 4 and will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the SA vs ENG live stream details, pitch report, and match preview.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI preview

Hosts South Africa will hope to avenge their 3-0 loss in the preceding T20I series when they kick off the proceedings on Friday. The Proteas looked sluggish in their return to international cricket and will hope to turn a corner when they begin the 50-over series. The World Champions on the other hand were dominant in the T20I series and will look to continue their juggernaut in the ODI format as well. England have rested the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Dawid Malan and Sam Curran for the ODI leg of the tour, and South Africa have rested former captain Faf du Plessis, while Kagiso Rabada is also ruled out due to injury. The visitors start as overwhelming favourites, and the Proteas will have to be at their very best if they have to put up a fight against World Champions.

SA vs ENG pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at Newlands is conducive for batsmen and one can expect scores above 300. The track will be a freshly laid one adjacent to the one where the two T20Is were played, so one can expect some grass cover and even bounce, meaning the wickets with the new ball will be key. Captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first considering dew could impact the game in the latter stages of the second innings. Accuweather predicts clear skies for the duration of the game, with temperatures in the range of 15 to 20-degree celsius.

SA vs ENG live stream: Predicted XIs for first ODI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, George Linde, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs ENG live scores: How to watch SA vs ENG live in India?

Fans can catch the live telecast of South Africa vs England 1st ODI exclusively on the Star Sports Network in India. The SA vs ENG live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. This is the first non-India bilateral series that will be produced in Hindi along with the English feed. Fans can catch South Africa vs England 1st ODI live telecast and stream from 4:30 PM IST. For SA vs ENG live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the teams.

