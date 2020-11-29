South Africa Vs England 2nd T20I Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

South Africa and England to lock horns in the second of the 3-match T20I series on Sunday, November 29. The contest will be held at Boland Park and will begin at 6:00 PM IST. Here's a look at South Africa vs England pitch report, weather forecast, how to watch SA vs ENG live in India and where to follow South Africa vs England live scores.

Catch the #Proteas live on SuperSport and SABC in the second #KFCT20 match this Sunday at 2:30PM. 🗓#SAvENG #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/NCAPXg7MLK — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 27, 2020

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I match preview

This is the first international assignment for the South African team after their India tour was cut short due to COVID-19 earlier this year. The two teams were involved in a closely fought contest in the first T20I. Put into bat first, the South Africa team's batting line-up was successful in posting a challenging score on the board. Veteran batsman Faf du Plessis (58) was the top scorer for the side as he smashed his 9th T20I half-century. Captain Quinton de Kock (30) and van der Dussen (37) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Young England all-rounder Sam Curran, who had a fruitful IPL 2020 season, continued his splendid form in international cricket as well and returned with career-best figures of 3/28. Chasing the stiff total, England lost opener Jason Roy early in their innings. Jonny Bairstow steadied the ship in the middle and scored a fabulous 86* from 48 balls to help his side clinch victory in the last over.

South Africa vs England pitch report and weather forecast

The strip at Boland Park will provide assistance to the batsmen. The faster bowlers will be able to extract some swing with the new ball, however, batsmen are likely to dominate the contest. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards looking at the wicket and the conditions. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first as the chasing team will have a slight advantage on the tack.

AccuWeather predicts that the conditions will be ideal for a T20 contest. Clear skies are expected during the contest, and there are no chances of rain causing an interruption. The temperatures during the game time are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

South Africa vs England live streaming: SA vs ENG live in India

Fans can catch the live telecast of South Africa vs England 2nd T20I exclusively on the Star Sports Network in India. The South Africa vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. This is the first non-India bilateral series that will be produced in Hindi along with the English feed. Fans can catch the South Africa vs England 2nd T20I live telecast and stream from 6:00 pm IST. For South Africa vs England live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the teams.

