South Africa Vs Netherlands Live Stream: How To Watch SA Vs NED 3rd ODI In India, UK & US

Netherlands face South Africa in the third ODI of the ongoing 50-over series in the rainbow nation on Sunday. The Proteas men head into the match after winning the second ODI by eight wickets on March 31. Sisanda Magala contributed with figures of 3/37 in the first innings of the game, as the Dutch side was bowled out on the score of 189 runs. In the second innings, captain Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 90 off 79, while Aiden Markram hit 51 off 39 to cruise to the low-scoring total.

It is worth noting that South Africa would look to win the match to go closer to earning a direct qualification for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Before Sunday’s game, South Africa sit 9th in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Standings with eight wins, 10 losses and 88 points to their name. They are tied in points with West Indies, who have won nine games and lost 15.

ALSO READ | ODI World Cup Super League: South Africa's Qualification Scenario For WC 2023 Explained

The top eight teams of the ODI Super League points table will earn direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup, while the remaining teams will have to play the qualifying tournament. India is placed third in the points table but have already qualified as hosts. Having said that, here’s a look at how fans can watch the third ODI between South Africa and Netherlands on Sunday.

SA vs NED: When will the South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI begin?

The South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST/9 AM BST/4 AM ET/1 AM PT on Sunday.

SA vs NED: Where will the South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI take place?

The South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI is slated to be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

How to watch the live streaming of SA vs NED 3rd ODI in India?

Interested cricket fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI on FanCode.

How to watch the live telecast of SA vs NED 3rd ODI in India?

The live telecast details of the match in India are not available yet.

How to watch the live streaming of SA vs NED 3rd ODI in UK?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sky Sports app in UK. At the same time, the Sky Sports Network will telecast the match live.

How to watch the live streaming of SA vs NED 3rd ODI in US?

The live streaming of the match will be available on icc.tv in the US.

SA vs NED: Full squads for South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicketkeeper), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh