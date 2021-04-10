South Africa Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

South Africa are all set to face Pakistan in the 1st match of the 4-match T20I series on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg at 6:00 PM IST. Here is our South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I live streaming, South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in India and where to catch the South Africa vs Pakistan live scores.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20: South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming info and preview

This series is a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup which is set to take place in India. While the Pakistan team have some experienced and exciting players in the squad, the Proteas will be without their big names for the T20I series as well. Most of the South African players are currently in India to play in the IPL 2021.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez is set to become the second Pakistani and the sixth male player from anywhere to earn 100 caps in the format, while Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman will look to be among runs in the series. For the home team, Tabraiz Shamsi will shoulder the wicket-taking responsibilities, while skipper Kaalsen, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo will also be looking to make contributions. This should be a good contest to watch.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: weather report

The weather condition for South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be sunny with no showers expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 9 km/h with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain interruption during the match, fans will be able to enjoy the entire match.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report

Speaking about the South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks to favour batsmen with bowlers finding it difficult to pick wickets. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. With the rain factor not coming into play, the team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a match-winning total.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20: South Africa vs Pakistan live in India and South Africa vs Pakistan live scores

For South Africa vs Pakistan live in India the match will be televised on the Star Sports Network. To catch South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20 live streaming, fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar. The South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.