South Africa Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

South Africa are slated to take on Pakistan in the 2nd match of the 4-match T20I series on Monday, April 12, 2021. The match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg at 6:00 PM IST. Here is our South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live streaming, South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in India and where to catch the South Africa vs Pakistan live scores.

South Africa will take the field without several prominent players as the likes of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Anrich Nortje are in India for the ongoing Indian Premier League. Heinrich Klaasen will lead the South Africa side against the in-form Pakistan in the shortest format. After winning the three-match ODI series by 2-1, Pakistan also registered a stunning victory in the T20I series opener.

Babar Azam and co. won the last over thriller with 4 wickets to spare after a closely-fought battle. The upcoming clash between the two cricketing nations promises to be an enthralling one for the viewers as both teams look to clinch a crucial win in the forthcoming fixture.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: Johannesburg weather report

According to AccuWeather, it will be a sunny day in Johannesburg. Cleary skies are expected throughout the game, and there are no chances of rain interrupting the live action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the game.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report

The wicket at the Wanderers is expected to favour the batters over the bowlers. The average score batting first at the venue is 174. Out of the 29 T20Is played at the venues, the chasing teams have won on 15 occasions. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first in the upcoming encounter as well. Considering the wicket and the conditions, a high-scoring thriller is on the cards.

South Africa vs Pakistan live in India and South Africa vs Pakistan live scores

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20 will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

