South Africa Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Stream, Centurion Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

South Africa and Pakistan will meet in the final ODI of their three-match series on Wednesday, April 7 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details, South Africa vs Pakistan schedule, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in India, South Africa vs Pakistan live scores info and South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report and weather forecast for the contest.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Preview

The two cricketing nations have enthralled cricket fans with some spectacular performances so far in the ODI series. Both the teams have a single win to their name, and the series decider also promises to be a closely fought battle like their first two clashes. While Pakistan claimed a crucial 3-wicket victory in the opening contest, South Africa bounced back with a stunning win in the subsequent encounter.

The hosts South Africa posted an imposing target of 341 while batting first in the second ODI. Opening batsman Quinton de Kock impressed with a well-made 80 at the top of the order. Captain Temba Bavuma missed a well-deserved century as he was dismissed for 92. Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller also scored vital half-centuries to help their side reach a humongous total.

Fakhar Zaman starred with the bat for Pakistan. The left-hander opening batsman almost pulled off a miraculous win for his country. The dynamic batsman scored 193 runs from 155 deliveries. The player registered the highest-ever individual ODI score while chasing. The match went down the wire and South Africa registered a win in the very last over to stay afloat in the three-match series.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI in India will be televised on the Star Sports Network. To catch the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming, fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar. The South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

South Africa vs Pakistan schedule

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Wednesday, April 7

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Saturday, April 10

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Monday, April 12

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Wednesday, April 14

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I: Friday, April 16

South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report and Centurion weather forecast

The wicket at Centurion will be favourable for the faster bowlers. The pacers are likely to dominate the upcoming contest as they are expected to get ample assistance from the wicket. It will not be easy for the batsmen to score runs at a frantic pace. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first on the wicket.

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI. However, fortunately for the two teams and the fans, there are no chances of rain interrupting the fixture. The temperature in Centurion is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter