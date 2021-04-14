South Africa Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

South Africa and Pakistan will lock horns in the 3rd match of the 4-match T20I series on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion at 6:00 PM IST. Ahead of the high-octane clash, here we take a look at South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live streaming details, South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in India and where to catch the South Africa vs Pakistan live scores.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20: South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming info and preview

After dominating the hosts South Africa in the three-match ODI series, the Pakistan cricket team also had a fabulous start in the shortest format as they claimed a stunning victory in the opening contest of the four-match T20I series. However, South Africa came up with a strong performance to register a comprehensive 6-wicket victory in the following fixture. While captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have impressed with the bat for Pakistan, Aiden Markram has emerged to be the most impactful batter for South Africa with two consecutive half-centuries in the series.

The upcoming T20I contest promises to be an enthralling one for the fans as the two cricketing nations look to claim an important victory. South Africa will take the field without several prominent players as the likes of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Anrich Nortje are in India for the ongoing Indian Premier League. Heinrich Klaasen has been appointed as the captain for South Africa for the series.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: Centurion weather report

According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest between bat and bowl. The temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees during the game.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report

The wicket at Centurion is expected to provide ample assistance to the faster bowlers. The batsmen will struggle to score runs at a frantic pace on the surface. The wicket is expected to get better as the game progresses, and hence, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first. The average score batting first at the SuperSport Park is 178 in T20Is and anything above 180 could be considered as a winning total in the upcoming encounter.

South Africa vs Pakistan live in India and South Africa vs Pakistan live scores

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20 will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter