South Africa Vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Full Match Preview

South Africa and Pakistan will clash in the final match of the 4-match T20I series on Friday, April 16, 2021. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion at 6:00 PM IST.

The 3rd T20I between the two cricketing nations proved to be a blockbuster one. The hosts South Africa impressed with the bat as they posted an imposing total of 203 in the crucial contest. Aiden Markram continued his spectacular form and scored his third successive half-century in the shortest format. While Markram impressed yet again with a gutsy knock of 63, Janneman Malan also contributed with 55 runs at the top of the order.

Pakistan made a mockery of the South African bowling attack as they chased down the target with 9 wickets to spare. Captain Babar Azam slammed his maiden T20I century and scored 122 runs from just 59 deliveries. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 73 and the two players were involved in a stunning 197-run partnership. The 197-run stand between the two cricketers is also Pakistan's highest 1st wicket stand in T20Is.

The final contest also promises to be an enthralling one as Pakistan look to pocket the four-match series. South Africa also have a chance of salvaging the series by winning the final fixture.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: Centurion weather report

According to AccuWeather, there will be a partial cloud cover during the match. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest between bat and bowl. The temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees during the start of the game, whereas it is expected to go down to 16 degrees Celsius during the latter stages.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report

The wicket at Centurion is expected to provide ample assistance to the faster bowlers. The wicket is expected to get better as the game progresses, and hence, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first. The average score batting first at the SuperSport Park is 180 in T20Is.

The previous encounter at the venue proved to be a run-fest as both South Africa and Pakistan crossed the 200-run mark in the game. The upcoming contest also promises to be a high-scoring thriller.

South Africa vs Pakistan live in India and South Africa vs Pakistan live scores

The South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20 will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

