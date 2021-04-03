South Africa Vs Pakistan: Fans Come Up With Hilarious Memes Over Both The Team's Jerseys

The three-match South Africa vs Pakistan ODI series got underway on Friday with the first ODI in Centurion. It was a nail-biting contest that saw the game swing like a pendulum. However, it was the visitors who held their nerve at the end to secure a stunning win and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Fans troll Pakistan and South Africa for wearing identical jerseys

While the game was filled with some brilliant cricket, the thing that attracted the attention of the viewers was the similarity between the South Africa cricket jersey 2021 vis-a-vis the current Pakistan cricket jersey. The players of both sides donned dark green trousers and light green jerseys with dark shaded sleeves, which left fans and neutrals perplexed. Moreover, the commentators also joked about the similar jerseys and highlighted how it was important for either team to wear a different jersey to avoid confusion.

Notably, this isn't the first instance of teams coming up with similar jerseys. In the past, the jerseys of South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and even Australia (dark green jersey) have been subjected to the same clashes. In fact, during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the ICC had introduced the concept of away jerseys to avoid the clash. India's jersey was similar to that of England, which is why they sported a different jersey.

Coming back to the South Africa vs Pakistan similar jersey incident, netizens enjoyed taking shots at both sides for wearing similar jerseys. Several reactions poured in as fans got creative and ran a meme riot. Here's a look at a few reactions over the South Africa cricket jersey 2021 and Pakistan cricket jersey 2021.

First time ever I've seen two teams playing a cricket match in the same kit. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/YosiA592B0 — ð™Žð™–ð™¢ ðŸª™ (@MadSamTV) April 2, 2021

If ever any sports governing body wishes to make a case for a home and away jersey, present this image to concerned parties. Genuinely took me about 30 seconds to figure out which team is batting and which one is fielding when I started watching this ODI today. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/YPPP6N311d — Abhideep Das (@Sportingabhi) April 2, 2021

The kits for both the teams are quite similar. Looks almost the same..



As a football fan, I think there should be an away kit in cricket as well. #SAvPAK #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/dMrUQiIgdd — Abdullah Zahid (@abdullah_zahid) April 2, 2021

South Africa: Don't copy our jersey. We will look the same when we play against each other

Pakistan: Okay, we will just take a little inspiration.

South Africa: Sure brother!#SAvPAK #SAvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VoGJsAfBYW — Akash Ghosh (@Akash_Ghosh_) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the SA vs PAK 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, April 4 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The SA vs PAK live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). The SA vs PAK 2nd ODI in India will be televised on the Star Sports Network. To catch the SA vs PAK live streaming, fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar. The South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board. Many IPL 2021 stars could be seen in action during the game.

SOURCE: PAKISTAN CRICKET TWITTER