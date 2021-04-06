South Africa Vs Pakistan: ICC's Verdict On Quinton De Kock-Fakhar Zaman Run Out Incident

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI proved to be a blockbuster as both cricketing nations went all guns blazing in the crucial encounter. Pakistan's opening batsman Fakhar Zaman was the star of the game for the visitors as he played a sensational knock of 193 and almost helped his side claim a stunning victory. However, the dynamic batter was dismissed in a bizarre fashion in the very last over of the game. While his run-out did stir up a controversy, the ICC has finally given its verdict on the whole incident.

Fakhar Zaman run out

Zaman was batting on 193 at the start of the 50th over when Pakistan needed 31 runs to win, the left-hander decided to come back for a second run after playing the first ball towards the offside. South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, who was waiting to collect the ball at the striker's end, gestured as if the throw should be at the bowler's end. As Zaman was not aware with his back towards the fielder, the stumps at the striker's end were dislodged by Aiden Markram's direct hit and he had to take a long walk back.

ICC's verdict on controversial Fakhar Zaman run out incident

According to ESPNcricinfo, the match officials have come to the conclusion that de Kock did not intentionally plan to deceive the Pakistani batsman and hence is believed not to have breached any rule. The batsman had also confessed after the game that the dismissal was his own fault as he slowed down during the second run. According to the law, a fielder cannot wilfully attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball. However, the match officials would have observed that the wicketkeeper had called for a throw at the bowler's end first, but the fielder ended up throwing it at the keeper's end.

Quinton de Kock Fakhar Zaman video

Such a Dirty Act from de Cock, Shameful!!

It could be a Double Hundred by Fakhar!

#PakvRSA #fakharzaman pic.twitter.com/Zy5OoPiFXn — Muhammad Ali (@MuhammadAli_11) April 4, 2021

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI: SA vs PAK live streaming details

After winning a game each in the three-match ODI series, South Africa and Pakistan will clash in the final contest of the series on Wednesday, April 7. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion from 1:30 PM (IST). The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The SA vs PAK live streaming is also made available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

Image source: ICC Twitter