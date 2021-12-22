South Africa Wary Of Facing 'world-class' Bumrah: 'Can Exploit SA Conditions Pretty Well'

South Africa captain Dean Elgar has lavished praise on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the first Test match, which begins on December 26. Elgar remarked during the pre-match press conference that Bumrah is the bowler who can most effectively utilise the South African conditions. Bumrah is a "world-class" bowler, according to Elgar, and the South African team is mindful of his threat. Elgar also praised India's complete bowling attack, saying that the team's bowling line-up has vastly improved, particularly in overseas conditions.

"He (Bumrah) is a world-class bowler. If there is one bowler who can exploit South African conditions pretty well, it would be him. But again, we don’t focus on one guy. India as a whole is a pretty, pretty good side. India have an immensely improved bowling line-up, especially playing away from home as well. We’re very mindful of what we’re going to be up against," Elgar said in his pre-match press conference.

South Africa, on the other hand, have been dealt with a huge blow as their key pacer Anrich Nortje was ruled out on Tuesday, December 21, due to an injury. Kagiso Rabada alongside Keshav Maharaj is expected to lead the bowling attack in absence of Nortje.

India vs South Africa Test series

India and South Africa are scheduled to play a three-match Test series, starting December 26. The first match is slated to be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, followed by the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The third and final Test match of the series will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday, December 20, announced that tickets for the SA vs IND series will not be made available after both cricket bodies took a joint decision to protect the players and the tour amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

South Africa's Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

Image: PTI