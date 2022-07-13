South Africa Withdraw From ODIs Against Australia; How Will It Affect WC Qualification?

South Africa withdrew from their one-day international series against the Kangaroos on Wednesday, and Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that they will also forfeit their ICC Super League points, which determine direct qualification for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023. The ODI series, which was originally scheduled to take place from January 12 to January 17, had apparently been urged to be moved up by South Africa. However, South Africa withdrew after CA stated that they were unable to secure alternate dates for the series.

South Africa had requested that CA change the ODI series' schedule since it conflicted with the start of their new franchise T20 competition. It appears that South Africa wanted the top Proteas players to be available for the inaugural edition of their T20 league. South Africa confirmed its withdrawal and consented to Australia receiving the ICC Super League points after CA was unable to reschedule the series.

"Given these games will not be played before the qualification cut-off date in May, (South Africa) has agreed that Australia will be awarded the competition points pending ICC approval," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

How will it affect South Africa's World Cup qualification?

This has made South Africa's chances of directly qualifying for the World Cup less likely since the country was already languishing at the bottom of the ICC Super League standings with just four victories in 13 games. South Africa are currently ranked 11th out of 13 countries in the ICC Super League table with only Zimbabwe and Netherlands below them. For the 2023 ODI World Cup, only the top eight teams from the 13 nations in the ICC Super League standings will be eligible for direct qualification, while the remaining five teams will be required to compete in qualifiers against Associate nations for the final two berths.

It looks very likely the Proteas will have to play the qualifiers against the Associate nations following South Africa's withdrawal from the ODI series against Australia.

Meanwhile, the three-match Test series between South Africa and Australia will go ahead as planned. The three matches will be played from December 17 to January 8 at the Gabba, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively.

Image: cricket.com.au