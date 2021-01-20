South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

South Africa Women will take on the Pakistan Women’s cricket team in the 1st ODI of the Pakistan Women’s tour of South Africa. The SA W vs PK W match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST (10:00 AM SAST) from the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium, South Africa on January 20, 2021. Here are the SA W vs PK W live stream details, how to watch SA W vs PK W live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

We are absolutely delighted to be in South Africa to resume international cricket after a long gap of 10 months: @ImJaveria #SAWvPAKW #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/Ms6YtKQPAc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 19, 2021

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI preview

It has been a slow return to international matches for women's cricket, but the wait is finally over for two more teams - South Africa and Pakistan. While both teams have played a substantial amount of domestic cricket - and in South Africa's case, the WBBL - they have not had a single international tour since their last respective games at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup early last year. South Africa ended their run at the tournament after going down to eventual champions, Australia in the semi-finals, while Pakistan never made it past the group stages.

The last match between the two sides also came at the ICC World T20. It was a group stage match which the South Africa Women won by 17 runs. The last bilateral series between the two sides came in May 2019 when Pakistan toured South Africa. The three ODI series ended with a 1-1 tie after one match ended in a draw, while the 5 T20I series ended 3-2 in favour fo the hosts.

SA W vs PK W squads

South Africa Women: Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sandhu, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI: SA W vs PK W live stream details

The South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI will not be televised in India. As of now, there is also no official channel streaming the game. However, for viewers outside India, the game will be available on Fox Sports, SuperSport, Willow TV, and Willow HD. The SA W vs PK W live scores and match centre can be followed on the teams' social media handles and websites.

SA W vs PK W pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there is a slight chance of rain during the game. The humid and overcast conditions should help bowlers with swing and pace. The pitch has generally lent itself to high scores and is expected to get better as the game progresses. So the team winning the toss could opt to bowl first in all likelihood.

