South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

South Africa Women will square off against Pakistan Women in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series on Friday. The match will be played at Kingsmead in Durban on January 29 and is slated to start at 7:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at SA W vs PK W live stream details, SA W vs PK W pitch report and SA W vs PK W squads.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 1st T20I preview

The Pakistan team have a chance to redeem themselves after their underwhelming outing in the ODI series. Hosts South Africa were phenomenal in the 50-over fixtures against Pakistan and will be eying to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into the T20 matches. After an embarrassing 3-0 whitewash, it becomes imperative for the visitors to put up a stronger show in the shortest format. Both sides have an exciting line-up, and a closely fought battle is on the cards.

South Africa and Pakistan women's team made a return to international cricket after their COVID-enforced break and the Pakistan team looked visibly rusty during the recently concluded ODI series. While the hosts have the upper hand, one cannot write off the spirited Pakistan team, especially in the T20 format.

SA W vs PK W squads

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (C), Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (C), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (WK) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 1st T20I: SA W vs PK W live stream details

The T20 series between the two nations is not a televised event in India. Moreover, there also is no official source of live streaming for the same as well. However, for viewers outside India, the game will be available on Fox Sports, SuperSport, Willow TV, and Willow HD. For SA W vs PK W live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two teams.

SA W vs PK W pitch report and Durban weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time. However, fortunately for the participating teams, there are no chances of rain during the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius during the game time.

The slow nature of the Durban wicket made run-scoring difficult during the ODI series, and bowlers are likely to dominate the upcoming T20 encounter as well. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first, as chasing totals has been difficult on the surface in the recent past.

Image source: PCB Media Twitter

