South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report

South Africa Women will square off against Pakistan Women in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series on Sunday. The match will be played at Kingsmead in Durban on January 31 and is slated to start at 7:00 PM IST. Here is a look at SA W vs PK W live stream details, SA W vs PK W pitch report and SA W vs PK W squads.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I: SA W vs PK W match preview

South Africa Women will start as favourites to not only win this match but also pocet the T20I series. After wrapping up the ODI series comfortably, the hosts continued their fine performance in the 1st T20I which took place on Friday. Marizanne Kapp was pretty impressive with bat and ball, scoring a valuable 28 runs with the bat and also picking up 3 wickets for 24 runs from 4 overs.

Pakistan Women on the other hand have failed to click as a unit due to which their performance has not been up to the mark in the tour so far. Just like in the ODI series, Pakistan Women team batters failed to get going in the 1st T20I as well. Apart from Ayesha Naseem no other player managed to get past the 30-run mark. This is a do or die match for the visiting side and they will be eyeing to put up a better performance to keep themselves alive in the series.

SA W vs PK W squads

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (C), Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (C), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (WK) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I: SA W vs PK W live stream details and SA W vs PK W live scores

The T20 series between the two nations is not a televised event in India. Moreover, there also is no official source of live streaming for the same. However, for viewers outside India, the game will be available on Fox Sports, SuperSport, Willow TV, and Willow HD. For SA W vs PK W live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two teams.

SA W vs PK W pitch report and Durban weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, there will be no cloud cover during the match, so there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius during game time. The slow nature of the Durban wicket made run-scoring difficult during the ODI series, with bowlers also dominating the 1st T20 encounter. The captain winning the toss could be looking to bowl first, as chasing looks difficult on the surface just like in the recent match.

Image PCB Media / Twitter

