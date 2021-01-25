South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women 3rd ODI Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

South Africa Women square off against Pakistan Women in the final ODI of the 3-match ODI series on Tuesday. The match will be played at Kingsmead in Durban on January 26 with kick-off at 1:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd ODI match details.

South Africa Women have already clinched the 3-match ODI series after recording consecutive wins in the first two ODIs. While South Africa registered a narrow three-run win over Pakistan in the first ODI, they went on to better their margin as the hosts won the second ODI as well by 13 runs. Pakistan Women on the other end will play this dead rubber of a game in an attempt to end the tournament on a high as they look to avoid a complete whitewash from the hands of the South Africa Women's Team.

How to watch SA W vs PK W live stream in India?

The South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd ODI will not be televised in India. Currently, there is no information available on the official channel streaming the game. However, for viewers outside India, the game will be available on Fox Sports, SuperSport, Willow TV, and Willow HD. The SA W vs PK W live scores and match centre can be followed on the teams' social media handles and websites.

SA W vs PK W pitch report

According to Accuweather, fans can expect a clear sunny sky during the game. With humid and overcast conditions and temperatures likely to be between 30-34 degrees, we expect the fast bowlers to get some assistance from the pitch. As seen during the second ODI, the 22-yard strip at Durban has yielded a high scoring game with both teams scoring near 240 runs in the second ODI. We expect the toss-winning captain to opt for batting first and to set a mammoth total for their opponents to chase in the second innings.

SA W vs PK W squads

South Africa Women: Sune Luus, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Nida Dar, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem

