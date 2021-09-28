South African Batter's Dismissal In CSA T20 Cup Dubbed As 'most Bizarre Ever'; WATCH

The seventh match of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge in South Africa saw one of the strangest wickets falls in recent history. In the encounter between the Knights and the Titans, hitter Ayabulela Gqamane smashed his own wickets while attempting to hit a wide delivery by Migael Pretorius. The dismissal may have been recorded as a 'hit wicket' in the record books, but it was unlike anything we've ever seen in the game of cricket.

💬 "He's invented a new way to get out"

😱 Is this the most bizarre way to ever be dismissed?#T20KO #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/jRAJgv88s1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 28, 2021

Cricket South Africa (CSA) shared the video of Gqamane's dismissal on social media, where it captioned the post saying, "He's invented a new way to get out." The video has garnered nearly 50,000 views on Twitter alone since being shared a couple of hours ago. How Gqamane lost his wicket has horrified netizens, with some describing it as a new level of mediocrity.

Knights vs Titans

After winning the toss, the Knights elected to field first. Neil Brand and skipper Dean Elgar opened the batting for Titans. While Elgar went on to score 41 off 38 balls, Brand was dismissed for just 10 runs. Grant Mokoena and Donavon Ferreira came next and scored 16 and 9 runs respectively. Sibonelo Makhanya, who was sent at number 5 to bat, remained unbeaten as she scored 26 off 14 balls for his side. Gqamane scored 12 off 7 balls before he was dismissed hit wicket by Pretorius. Titans finished at 143/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Knights chased down the target in 19.1 overs courtesy of a superb batting performance by Rilee Rossouw, who scored 73 off 51 balls. Jacques Snyman and Farhaan Behardien also contributed with the bat by scoring 20 and 23 runs respectively. Rossouw, who remained unbeaten at 73, finished the chase alongside Wandile Makwetu, who hit 19 off 18 balls. The Knights eventually won the match by 6 wickets.

