South African Cricketer Found Unconscious Outside Pub During Team Celebrations, Probe On

In a shocking incident, a young South African cricketer was assaulted outside a pub in Bridgwater on Saturday night resulting in a head injury. According to an ESPNcricinfo report former South African Under-19 bowler, Mondli Khumalo is in an induced coma following the assault outside the pub. The cricketer was in England playing for Petherton Cricket Club.

According to the report Khumalo was unconscious at the scene and received emergency medical treatment at Southmead Hospital. The report also states that Mondli Khumalo suffered bleeding in the brain and has had two operations thus far. The cricketer currently remains in a serious condition and a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Khumalo was out with his North Petherton Cricket Club team members celebrating a victory last weekend when the incident took place. The North Petherton Cricket Club have also set up a crowdfunding page in the South African cricketer’s name.

North Petherton Cricket Club and Mondli Khumalo's agent, Rob Humphries, has currently begun work on assisting the Khumalo family, especially Mondli's mother, to obtain a passport to travel to the United Kingdom to be with her son.

Humphries in his statement said "Mondli is such a gentle guy. His mom just can't understand how something like this could have happened to him and everyone at North Petherton just adores him. He is a genuinely lovely kid. He was having a really good time here. He had bowled really well and he had become such a wonderful part of the club." North Petherton have set up a crowdfunder page in his name to assist in any way needed.

Avon and Somerset Supt Richard Turner said: "We're taking steps to ensure Mondli's family in South Africa are being kept fully updated on his condition, as well as how our investigation is progressing. A full investigation is underway and we’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage from around the area, to ensure we gather all available evidence. We know there were a large number of people in the area at the time, and we’d appeal for any eye-witnesses to come forward, especially if anyone has mobile phone footage showing any part of this incident.”

Mondli Khumalo cricket career

Mondli Khumalo is contracted by KwaZulu-Natal Inland and has been capped four times at first-class level. Khumalo represented the South Africa U-19 team at the 2020 World Cup. He has played four first-class matches, one List A game and four T20s. He has 11 wickets to his name in first-class cricket and two in T20s.