South African First-class Cricketer Solo Nqweni Tests Positive For COVID-19

South African first-class cricketer Solo Nqweni has contracted the novel coronavirus, the 25-year-old all-rounder announced on Twitter. According to reports, Nqweni has been suffering from other health issues such as Guillan-Barre Syndrome (GBS) and has got tuberculosis (TB). Nqweni, who was being treated for his illness in Aberdeen, Scotland tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6.

So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for corona virus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me. — Solo Nicholas Nqweni (@SoloNqweni) May 7, 2020

Nqweni is the third cricketer known to have contracted the deadly disease after Pakistan's Zafar Sarfraz and Scotland’s Majid Haq. Nqweni had spent four weeks in an induced coma last year while being treated for other health issues

. Nqweni is currently in the intensive care unit of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Scotland.

Nqweni has played Under-19 cricket for South Africa in 2012 and was included in Eastern Province's squad for the 2016 Africa T20 Cup. In 2018, he was again named in the Eastern Province's squad for the 2018 edition of the Africa T20 Cup.

Cricketers test COVID-19 positive

Former Scotland cricketer of Pakistani descent Majid Haq had earlier announced that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The former off-spinner took to Twitter to share the news with his friends and followers on March 20. 50-year-old former Pakistan first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz who had tested positive for coronavirus died last month at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with Coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me & thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the Panther will be back to full health soon. #covid19UK pic.twitter.com/19QfWjzaOq — Majid Haq (@MajidHaq) March 20, 2020

